Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is Radnor Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.5% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

NYSE:EMR opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

