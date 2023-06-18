Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EMR opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

