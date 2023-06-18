Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $54,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 801,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,031,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 79,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

