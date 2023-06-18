Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,602 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 1.0 %

CSX stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

