Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 4,998 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,637 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

