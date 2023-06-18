Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

