Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,606 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

GM opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

