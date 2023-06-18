Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after purchasing an additional 365,211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

