Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

