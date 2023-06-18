Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

