Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $458.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $464.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

