Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

MSI stock opened at $280.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average is $272.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.52 and a twelve month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

