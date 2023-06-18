Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.9 %

MCO opened at $341.85 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $351.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.74.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

