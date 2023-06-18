Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 92.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 77,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.6% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.9% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

