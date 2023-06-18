Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $464.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $482.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.02 and its 200 day moving average is $398.90. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

