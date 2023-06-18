Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Humana by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 161.2% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Humana
In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Humana Trading Down 3.9 %
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.00.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
