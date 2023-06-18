Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $458.35 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.32 and a 200-day moving average of $472.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

