Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,032.92 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,218.07 and a 1 year high of $2,139.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,983.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,705.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,039.89.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.