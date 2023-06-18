Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,984 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

