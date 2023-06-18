Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 597 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $916,957,000 after acquiring an additional 96,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $421,378,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,967 shares of company stock worth $9,289,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Shares of DXCM opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $134.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 185.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

