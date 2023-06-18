Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 831 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

EW opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

