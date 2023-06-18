Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 838 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,979 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,300.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 99,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 95,158 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 232,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

