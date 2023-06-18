Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

