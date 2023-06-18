Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 14,030 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.26. The company has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

