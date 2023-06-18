Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 23,119 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

