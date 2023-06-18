Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.08 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.