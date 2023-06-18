Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 40,598 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

