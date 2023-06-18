Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

