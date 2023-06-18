Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,776 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,352,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.28.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

