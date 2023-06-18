Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $91.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

