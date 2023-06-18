Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $235.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,303 shares of company stock valued at $48,570,392. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

