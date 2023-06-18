Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

