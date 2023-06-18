Empowered Funds LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.
Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
