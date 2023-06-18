Empowered Funds LLC Sells 75 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.09 and a 200-day moving average of $365.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

