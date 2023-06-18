EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of EnerSys worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

