Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

