Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $431,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $990,870.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,322,468.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 881,212 shares of company stock valued at $37,738,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

