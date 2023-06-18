Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for MamaMancini’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

MamaMancini’s Stock Up 14.9 %

MamaMancini’s stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. MamaMancini’s has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 31.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

