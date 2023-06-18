Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.6 %

EQR opened at $66.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

