Eric Meurice Sells 785 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $95,683.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $134.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $137.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on IPGP. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

