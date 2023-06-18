Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) President Sells $52,048.96 in Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WTRG opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after acquiring an additional 633,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after acquiring an additional 516,365 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

