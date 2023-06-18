ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $217.08 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

