ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

PVH Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.05.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

