ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HSIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

