ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $145.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.12.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

