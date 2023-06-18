ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $315.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $321.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.86.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

