ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 421 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in MetLife by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

