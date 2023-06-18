ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Apogee Enterprises worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,124,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

