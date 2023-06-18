ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,032.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,983.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,705.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,218.07 and a 1 year high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

