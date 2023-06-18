ETF Managers Group LLC Has $643,000 Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,656 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after buying an additional 40,173 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 254,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,755 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TFS Financial news, Director Daniel F. Weir bought 10,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,475.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TFS Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

TFS Financial stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 389.67%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

